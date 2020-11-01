BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS |

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, are political and ideological soul mates. Having both been involved in the incubation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), they weathered the storms of battling the then formidable PDP to submission, delivering progressive, socio–economic programmes and crucial infrastructure to the people. They also engaged in zero tolerance campaign against corruption, malfeasance, mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds.

Little wonder that on his epochal visit to the federal seat of power, Aso Rock Villa in order to pay homage to President Muhammadu Buhari soon after the October 1st Independence Day celebrations, Governor Inuwa Yahaya had a lot to reminisce about with Mr President, while also keeping him abreast of the challenges inhibiting the state’s socio-economic growth. The governor also signposted some of the developmental and infrastructural initiatives meant to uplift the living standards of the people.

One of the first issues raised by Governor Inuwa Yahaya according to his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misili, was an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, to prevail on the Nigeria National Petroleum Coporation (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to commence oil and gas exploration activities in Gombe State, Bauchi State and by extension the whole of the Gongola Basin, so as to create job opportunities for the teeming youths and adults in order to boost economic activities in the Northeastern Region.

According to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya: “With the discovery of oil and gas in Gombe and Bauchi States and specifically in the whole of Gongola Basin, we seek to get the support of the federal government, so that pressure will be mounted on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Department of Petroleum Resources, for them to see to the fact that the exploration of oil and gas deposits available in Gombe and in fact the wider Gongola Basin is encouraged so that economic activities will be triggered. Our people will have jobs and Gombe will join the league of oil producing states.”

The governor who is well known for his commendable exploits in infrastructural developments, also said Gombe will take maximum advantage of the completed DadinKowa Hydro Power Station, which has the capacity to generate electricity that can serve the state and the proposed Industrial Park.

Yahaya also hailed the Federal Ministry of Water Resources for recently awarding the irrigation contract through the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMMING) irrigation facilities. According to the Gombe State helmsman: “Mr president is fully aware that Gombe state is putting up an industrial park which is likely going to take off by the end of the year and with this we hope to attract investors who will come and join us and put up agro-allied industries so that the whole value chain of agriculture can be harnessed for the benefit of the people.”

Dwelling further on the development initiatives of the his trail blazing administration, Governor Inuwa Yahaya further revealed to President Buhari that he has embarked on a novel and ground breaking Network Eleven Hundred road project that is meant to link up the rural and urban areas of the state for the smooth and seamless movement of persons, goods and services in order to fasttrack economic growth.

Yahaya observed succinctly that: “ It was for this reason that we initiated the Network Eleven Hundred ‘to build at least one hundred kilometres of roads in each local government area of the state to open up the state for the free movement of person’s goods and service. As you can see 80 percent of our people are peasant farmers, so if we are able to link them up with the network eleven hundred, we would have succeeded in easing the stress of our people and so far I can say we are doing well.”

Having appraised the colossal damage caused to the environment by human and mechanical activities which has led to untold environmental degradation, pollution and devastation leading to rapid deforestation as well as looming desertification, an intuitive Governor Inuwa Yahaya is bent on reversing the tide no more, no less and this much he told Mr President by apprising him of his remarkable Gombe Goes Green (3G) project which aims to reverse the negative environment indices and return Gomtate to a paradisal land teeming with abundant fauna and flora.

According to an upbeat Governor Inuwa Yahaya “With the Gombe Goes Green project, we aim to achieve two to three things, that is by planting trees we have provided engagement to the youths who are already working in conjunction with YESSO and the economic trees also being planted side by side will be beneficial to the people in the long run.”

Still harping on the environment, Governor Inuwa Yahaya lamented the negative effects of gully erosion that has devastated whole communities aggravated by recent massive flooding that has displaced families in two local governments of the state.

He therefore appealed for federal assistance through the ministry of environment with expert technical support from international agencies, saying: “Much as we don’t have rivers around Gombe, but the flood around the river banks of Gongola which is covering two of the local governments have equally affected us and also the resettlement of most of our people.

“But most importantly, because Gombe is situated between the valleys and because of poor practices and lack of proper environmental management, gullies have developed. You might have seen in the last ten weeks, the effect of gully erosion in Gombe State.

“So erosional upset has really devastated the lives of our people, it has become a problem and there is need for us to seek support from the federal government. As at the moment, there are 200 active gullies in Gombe State which has affected the lives and livelihoods of a lot of our people.

“So we brought that to the notice of Mr President for him to see how best we could attend and render some help especially from the ministry of environment and more importantly through the Federal Government understanding with the World Bank via the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project which Gombe has keyed into. Once we are able to get that, we hope our problem of gully erosion will be solved partially, if not fully.”

On the number of people affected by the flood, Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that ‘of recent, in two local governments we had about 3,200 families that have been dislocated.

