By Garba Abubakar Abdulkarim |

Unarguably, Gombe State is witnessing what can mildly be described as restoration of its cherished values through the focused leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya who assumed office following a massive popular vote for his party, the APC, in the 2019 general election.

A taciturn leader who is focused, meticulous and committed to the growth and development of Gombe State and its people, Governor Yahaya is changing the narrative of governance by giving top-most priority to the critical sectors that are instrumental to the development of the state.

Recently, he unveiled his plans to build one hundred and ten (110) ICT libraries in the entire eleven local governments areas of the state. To say the ICT rules the world is an understatement. Indeed, the concern, increasingly, is about computer literacy because we are leaving in a world driven by ICT. This understanding no doubts informed the governor’s decision to prioritise ICT.

It is one thing to have a governor and it is another thing to have a governor who is innovative and focus on the steps to take in bringing fast educational and economic development of the youths in Gombe State.

Gombawa youths are very lucky to have a governor that is full of ideas that will move the state forward by proposing to build one hundred and ten (110) ICT libraries in the state. Most of the youths in two or three years will all become ICT compliance and be relevant in the twenty first century modern ICT job opportunities that are available within the state, Nigeria and the world at large. It will surprise you to note that Governor Inuwa Yahaya, since assumption of office in 2019, is working hard towards creating job opportunities and in so doing, create wealth through different loans schemes, establishment of small and medium industries. He has remained dutiful to prompt payment of salaries, clearing of back log of pension arrears, building and equipping of schools and hospitals as well as opening of ICT centers and libraries within the local Government Areas and the state capital. Also, he improves business activities by installing solar street lights at different locations.

In addition to that, our able governor is God fearing and dedicated to the unity, peace and development of the people of Gombe state irrespective of religion, tribal or areas of resident. He was able to resolve two serious issues that almost created serious crisis in the state. The governor, in consultation with stakeholders such as politicians, traditional rulers, youth and women groups, ensure peaceful resolution of the recent Billiri chieftaincy conflict that led to destruction of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

It is on this note, that I called on our Tangale brothers and sisters to know that traditional, political and economic powers are only given to an individual by God almighty the creator of all living things including human beings, it is on record that no matter how the president or governor likes to give somebody traditional or political power in any community, it will not be possible until God Almighty accept the decision because man propose and God dispose.

Therefore, I call on not only the Tangales but Waja, Fulani, Bolawa, Terawa, Beriberi and all other tribal groups in Gombe state including Hausawa, to learn to live in peace, unity and understanding as the only option that will allow our able dedicated, bridge builder, mobilizer and peace maker Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state to bring more dividends of democracy.

Already a lot of achievements have been recorded in terms of roads construction, building and renovation of schools and hospitals, the donations of foodstuff and cash to the less privileged poor people and employment of youths.

– Abdulkarim (Kumo), a public affairs analyst and an indigene of Gombe State, lives in Kaduna. He can be reached via: wurosarki27@gmail.com.