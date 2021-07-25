Gombe State government has partnered Madugu Cement and Chinese conglomerate, Sinoma International Engineering Company Limited to establish a 5 million metric tonnes cement factory in Kembu and Kwali districts of Akko and Yalmatu Deba Local Government Areas of the state.

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday, met with the investors at the Government House and informed them that with prevailing atmosphere of peace and tranquility in the state, coupled with hospitality of its people, Gombe is equally endowed with human and natural resources suitable for investors to explore and cause social and economic change.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya further said the location of Gombe at centre of North East makes it a hub for robust commercial activities in the sub-region, which has a market population of about 25 million people.

“Your coming here is very apt and we welcome you most profoundly because we benefited from the existence of the one and only cement company in the sub-region.

In fact, in the whole of the North we have only four cement plants; those of Obajana, Sokoto, then Gboko and that of Ashaka; so any number on top of these ones will only improve on our economic activities, infrastructure to the people of the sub-region.”

He said the recent award of the state as number one in terms of ease of doing business in the country is not by accident but a deliberate approach of facilitating business activities by his administration to make the state a choice destination for both local and foreign investors.

He thanked the chairman of Madugu Cement Factory, Mohammed Ibrahim Madugu for the bold initiative, saying the North East in particular, is home to many mineral deposits of commercial quantity.

The governor noted that with complimenting business variables in the state and its status as number one in ease of doing business, no investor should contemplate on coming to invest in the state on grounds of favourability.

The chairman, Madugu Cement Factory, Mohammed Ibrahim Madugu informed Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya that the 5 million metric tonnes cement factory would be executed in two phases with the first one having the capacity for 2.5 million metric tonnes.

He said when completed, the company would create jobs, boost local economy and aid revenue generation, as well as social corporate responsibility to the people, especially the host communities.

“The desire for this project was driven by your administration’s quest to place Gombe State on a sustainable development trajectory through long term visioning and planning. As a citizen of Gombe State, I feel I have a role to play in actualising this dream.”

The project manager of International Marketing Africa Region of Sinoma International Company Limited, Sun Yujin assured the government and people of Gombe State that the partnership with Madugu Cement Factory would produce monumental socio-economic and human capital revolution in Gombe State.