Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has received on behalf of Gombe state government, a donation of 3 fully equipped ambulances and 50,000 reusable facemasks from BUA Foundation, a charity arm of BUA International Group.

Governor Yahaya while receiving the items commended BUA Group’s humanitarian gesture and steady efforts in supporting the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the foundation’s tremendous support in Nigeria ever since the setting in of COVID-19 pandemic about a year ago has been remarkable.

Governor Yahaya described the donation of the medical vehicles and face masks as apt and timely, especially in view of the resurgence of the COVID-19 when sustained efforts are required to stem the tide of the pandemic.

He assured that the items donated will be put to good use for the benefit of the people of the state.

The governor used the occasion to invite BUA Group to take advantage of numerous business potentials in Gombe state and invest, saying Gombe is endowed with solid minerals and vast land for industrial and agricultural activities.

In his remarks, chairman of BUA Group International, Abdul Samad Isiaku Rabi’u, represented by the director, Government Relations, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong said BUA foundation is the humanitarian arm of BUA International Group that channels its annual profit savings towards helping the needy individuals and institutions.

Dr. Hong said the foundation has expended about N8 billion in support of the federal and state governments as well as other charity organisations in the fight against coronavirus as well as in mitigating the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

He said: “The chairman of this foundation, Alhaji Abdul Samad Isiaku Rabiu wanted to come to Gombe himself to witness the laudable achievements and giant strides of your administration which you have recorded within short period of your stewardship, but could not make it due to other exigencies but he promised coming in no distant time.”

“These ambulances we are donating today are convenient and are fully equipped with every facility for the conveyance of patients, specifically for COVID-19 and are also suitable for other medical emergencies.”

The former minister of Health explained to the governor that, “our intention was to donate 100, 000 face masks in addition to the ambulances, but we brought with us 50,000 pieces for now and will make up the balance and will also provide other items as soon as the contractor supplies them.”

Present at the occasion were the deputy governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau who is also the chairman of Gombe state Covid-19 management committee, secretary to the state government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, chief of staff, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, commissioners, special advisers, PPS and other top government functionaries.

Deputy Governor Flags-off Emplacement Of Permanent Pillars Along Gombe-Bauchi Border

Gombe state deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau has flagged off emplacement of permanent pillars along Gombe-Bauchi boundary, bringing to rest decades of lingering boundary disputes.

Addressing the gathering during the flag off ceremony at Dukku local government area headquarters, the deputy governor said the exercise of border demarcation is for administrative convenience and not disconnecting people from social and economic interactions.

The deputy governor who is also the chairman, Gombe state Boundary committee, stressed that Gombe and Bauchi states have shared common historical antecedents and have enjoyed good relationship from time immemorial and shall continue to uphold these tenets for peace, unity and development of the two states.

He appreciated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards emplacement of permanent pillars along the Bauchi- Gombe borders to minimize frictions arising from border problems.

Dr. Jatau also appreciated the maturity exhibited by the governors of Bauchi and Gombe states in ensuring that border issues are settled amicably.

He commended the National Boundary Commission’s efforts towards detection of permanent pillars along the Gombe-Bauchi borders.

The deputy governor also applauded the positive role played by traditional rulers in the maintenance of peace and unity amongst border communities.

In his remarks, the deputy governor of Bauchi state who is also the chairman, Bauchi state Boundary Commission, expressed delight that the emplacement of permanent pillars along the two states would settle the lingering border problem which has existed for decades.

Represented by the secretary of the commission, Ahmed Garba, he called on the affected communities, chairmen, and traditional rulers to maintain peace and unity among the people in their areas, pledging to support the National Boundary Commission to succeed in its assignment.

The director general, National Boundary Commission, Adamu Adagi noted that the Boundary between the two states is for administrative purposes and not intended to be a barrier between the people.

Represented by the director, Internal Boundaries Department, National Boundary Commission, Dr. Richard O. Oji, the DG commended the maturity of the two states, thereby soliciting for the support of the communities as the officials would have to pass through the communities while undergoing the exercise.

The Emir of Dukku, Alh. Haruna Abdulkadir Rasheed in a vote of thanks appreciated President Buhari, the NBC, and the governors of Gombe and Bauchi for the actualization of the emplacement of permanent pillars along the borders of the two states.