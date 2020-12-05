BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senator representing Gombe South senatorial district, Senator Bulus K. Amos, in collaboration with Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) and National Productivity Centre, has conducted skills development, capacity-building training and provision of grants for youths and women in his constituency.

Drawn from the 40 wards of Balanga, Billiri, Kaltungo and Shongom local government areas of the senatorial zone, participants were trained in livestock production, soya beans processing, and rice production.

Beneficiaries were mostly women and youths, particularly the less-privileged in the society.

Speaking at the end of the two-day intensive training in Billiri, Senator Amos enjoined participants to make judicious use of the start-up grants provided for them to become self-reliant and potential employers of labour.

He used the occasion to assure the good people of Gombe South of his commitment to lift as many constituents out of poverty through various skills acquisition programmes.

He said that more tailored empowerment programmes were underway to address specific needs of the different strata of the society even as he urged the people to exercise more patience.

Earlier at the flag-off of the event, representative of the lawmaker, Abdullahi Idris Maitama, charged participants to take the training program seriously to justify the huge resources committed.

He appealed to the constituents to continue to support and keep faith with their elected representatives at all levels to maximize the dividends of democracy.

The training program which took place simultaneously at Down Town Hotel, Billiri and Mawato Hall, Kaltungo, had 200 participants each, bringing the total number to 400 participants.

A statement issued by the media aide to the Senator, Abdul Lauya, quoted him as saying that the programme was conducted in batches, starting with 400 people, while more people would benefit in due course.

Mr Lauya further explained that the Senator ensured that the people selected for the programme were basically less privileged, and above all, those desirous of acquiring some skills to help them to be self reliant and employers of labour to stem idlessness and it’s attendant consequences.

He said participants were trained in three skills including livestock rearing, soya beans processing and rice production among others.

According to his spokesperson, participants were provided with start-up capital to enable them start businesses immediately.

Each of the 400 participants got a token cash grant of N30,000, totalling over N12million to enable them start or improve their identified businesses.

The lawmaker maintained that those trained will continue to be monitored by his ward representatives to ensure sustainability of their businesses.

Senator Amos also pledged his readiness to continue with similar gestures to stem idleness and joblessness by both youths and women in the zone.