Ahead of the 2021 cropping season, Gombe State government has organised a seminar on weather forecast, cropping guide and modern farming techniques for farmers and other stakeholders in the state.

The seminar was to equip the farmers and other stakeholders with the requisite knowledge in the face of climate change and global warming. It was conducted by the State Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.

At the workshop, the commissioner, Muhammad Magaji Gettado, said it was necessary for the farmers to understand the crux of farming methodology before, during and after each cropping season in view of the fast-changing climatic condition.

He said the state government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry is poised to keep farmers in the state abreast with modern farming techniques so as to guard against avoidable losses during and after each cropping season.

He said the ministry is currently in possession of a comprehensive list of genuine farmers in the state as a precursor to reaching them each time government intervention or programme arises.

While promising that the seminar will be extended to the three senatorial districts in the state, Gettado decried the poor handling and disbursement of the N200billion federal government agricultural intervention fund, saying most of those who benefited from the gesture were not genuine farmers.

The commissioner equally condemned some farmers who are in the habit of selling agricultural intervention given to them by the government, describing such act as inimical to the growth and development of the agricultural sector in the state and the country at large.

He commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for according priority to the agricultural sector through timely distribution of fertiliser and other farm inputs.

Earlier, the programme manager of Gombe State Agricultural Development Programme (GSADP) Abigail Fada lauded the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry for taking farmers through on the proper and timely planting of crops.