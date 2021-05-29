The Gombe State government yesterday said it had suspended the salaries of another batch of 431 ghost workers.

The head of service, Bapayo Yahaya and commissioner for finance, Muhammad Magaji, made this disclosure at a joint a press briefing.

They said the suspension was sequel to the identification through the biometric screening exercise by the Integrated Payroll Payment Gateway and Human Resource Information Management System (G-SIPHMIS) designed to reduce the cost of governance.

The suspension of the salaries in two local governments of Kwami, Gombe and the state Specialist Hospital has saved the state the sum of N27,114,679 million, the government said.

In March this year, 668 ghost workers were discovered by G-SIPHMIS in the state’s 84 MDAs and two local government areas, (Gombe and Akko) which saved the state government the sum of N38, 311, 325.26 million.

The commissioner said in Kwami local government, during the exercise, 44 staff did not show, with their salaries amounting to N704, 488.

Magaji said they also had four incomplete enrolments with a total salary of N147, 272.

For the State Specialist Hospital in Gombe, 109 staff did not show for work in the month of April and their salaries amounting to N13, 166, 979 have been suspended from the payroll.

Magaji said: “This 109 staff have been suspended from the payroll and a saving of N13,166,979 has been made.

“In Akko Primary Health Centre, 70 staff did not show up for work in April and the sum of N2, 734, 959 was saved. In Billiri Primary Health Centre, 16 staff did not show for work in April and N838, 616 was saved.

“In Dukku Local Government PHC 124 staff did not show up for work in April and as such salaries amounting to N6, 340,108 will not be paid to those staff,” he added