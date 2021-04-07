GoHealth Begins Enrolment of 25,000 Poor, Vulnerable Persons

The Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth) has commenced the enrolment of over 25,000 poor and vulnerable persons across the state into the governments free Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

Through the governor’s support, the enrolment process, which is being conducted at the ward level, is targeting the physically challenged, children under five, pregnant women, elderly people above the age of 65, widows, women of child-bearing age and internally displaced persons.

The agency, through a statement disclosed that “so far these categories of people have been enrolled in Kwami, Funakaye, Nafada, Billiri, Kaltungo, Shongom, Dukku and Gombe Local Government Areas.

“In the next two weeks, beneficiaries in Akko, Balanga and Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Areas will be enrolled.

“The enrollees will enjoy access to the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (BMPHS) at the nearest Primary Health Care (PHC) centre to them at their various wards. The package also includes referral to secondary health care facilities, and even tertiary hospitals, should the need arises, at no cost.”

The statement further expressed gratitude to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for his support towards the provision of access to quality healthcare to citizens of the state, without suffering financial hardship linked to payment of services, through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

It said the feat was in fulfilment of the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya campaign pledge to move the state towards attaining Universal Health Coverage, where all residents of the state will be assured of access to affordable, efficient and quality health care services.