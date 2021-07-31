The Gombe State government says it will soon construct 27 modern markets across the 11 local government areas of the state.

This was disclosed by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at the opening ceremony of a three day capacity building workshop organized by Kambu International Nigeria Limited in collaboration with the Bank of Industry.

The workshop themed; “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Nation Building” was held at the Maidugu Hotel, GRA Gombe.

According to a statement by the director-general (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Governor Yahaya who was represented by the commissioner for commerce, industry and tourism, Nasiru Aliyu Muhammad, said, “The workshop came at a time, when the state government is making deliberate efforts in empowering women and youths through skills acquisition trainings for self reliance, poverty reduction and human capital development for nation building.”

He said, to support the move, “the present administration plans to construct about 27 new modern markets for different variety of products across the eleven local government areas of the state.”

In their goodwill messages, the state commissioner for information and culture, Julius Ishaya Lepes, and commissioner for women affairs and social development, Naomi J.J. Awak, thanked the organizers for choosing Gombe as host for the workshop, and urged the participants to be serious and use the opportunity to their advantage.