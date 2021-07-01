Gombe State government is to spend over N3 billion in the construction and renovation of two hospitals in the state.

This was one of the outcomes of the state executive council meeting held yesterday at the Exco Chamber, Government House, presided over by the state governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

A new general hospital, which is to gulp over N1.9 billion, is to be constructed in Kumo, Akko local government area of the state.

Also, the council approved the renovation and rehabilitation of Kaltungo General Hospital, to the tune of over N1.2 billion.

The information commissioner, Julius Ishaya made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in company of some of his colleagues.

The commissioner also told journalists that the government had paid N222 million WAEC fees for 15,000 students to write the examination.

On the federal government’s Pwash initiative, Ishaya said N250 million has been approved by the council for counterpart funding for the phase two Pwash.

He said Shongom, Billiri, Nafada and Yamaltu/Debba local government areas are the beneficiaries of the phase two Pwash programme.