Gombe State government has discovered and removed 882 ghost workers from the civil service.

This was announced at a joint press briefing held at the Treasury House, Gombe by the commissioner for Finance, Muhammad Magaji.

Magaji said the action has saved over N50.5 million for the state.

In the last two months, the state embarked on biometric screening to remove 1,099 absent workers, using Integrated Payroll Payment (IPP), Gateway and Human Resource Information Management System (G-SIPHMIS).

The finance commissioner said: “For Specialist Hospital in Gombe, 149 staff have been suspended from the payroll with salaries amounting to N17,327,532.77 million. They have been suspended from the payroll and will be investigated because there is insufficient attendance.

“In Akko PHC, 263 staff have been suspended and will be investigated for insufficient attendance, it amounts to N10,397,844.35 million. In Billiri PHC 116 persons have been suspended from the payroll and will be investigated amounting to N6,123,81,81 million.

“For Dukku PHC 106 staff have been suspended, salaries amounting to N5,848,587,11 million, Gombe PHC 109 have been suspended N6,309,423,79 million, and Yalmatu Deba PHC 79 number of staff have been suspended with salaries amounting to N4,559,186,11 million.

“Total suspensions for the month of May which will be investigated for insufficient attendance is N50,565, 656, with 882 staff.”

According to Magaji, the state has conducted biometric screening in three local government areas.

He said, “For the month of May, enrollment was completed in Yalmatu/Debba, which is the fourth local government that we have fully enrolled into the biometric attendance. Recall that Gombe, Akko, and Kwami have been enrolled, currently we are enrolling in Billiri local government. Upon completion, the next LGA will be Kaltungo.

“For the statistics of attendance, 21 staff with salaries of N518, 882 did not show up for the enrollment programme in Yalmatu/Debba LGA, while in Yalmatu education authority, 20 staff with salaries of N523,688 million also didn’t show up at all for May.

“So the total number of staff that did not show up amounted to 41 and salaries of one million and forty two thousand five hundred and seventy N1,420,570 have been suspended from the payroll.

“We have another group of staff we have investigated but their salaries have not been withheld so we have three categories, the first is no shows for enrollment, suspended from the payroll, the second have been suspended and investigations and the third is those that have been investigated and their salaries have been paid, peradventure after the investigation this month if they can’t proof themselves, it means that next month they will be suspended from the payroll, the number is 527 with N38,185,847 as salaries. This will be paid but we are investigating them.”