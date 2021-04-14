In continuation of his commitment to tackling youth unemployment, create jobs and harness the vast potentials of youths towards productive activities, Governor Muhammadu Yahya has directed the commencement of registration of holders of National Certificate of Education (NCE) and National Diploma.

According to the state government, like the Graduate Unemployment registration which commenced few months earlier, the aim of this exercise is to generate accurate data on the extent, nature, patterns and spread of youth unemployment in the state.

Governor Yahaya believes that obtaining accurate data on this problem is fundamental to his drive to reducing youth unemployment and delivering inclusive growth for all.

Dr Muazu Shehu, director-general, Research & Documentation, Government House, Gombe, said through the portal, the government will be able to know all indigenes of the State who have acquired NCE and Diplomas or their equivalents but were unable to secure jobs to fend for themselves and their families.

He said, “By registering in the portal, you will help your government to: Set realistic and achievable job creation targets and measure progress towards them:

Make informed decisions on skills acquisition and enhance your employability in your chosen career

Design effective self-employment and entrepreneurship programmes for our graduates

Track how indigenes fare compared to their counterparts from other states in filling existing vacancies at the national level

Take drastic decisions to ensure equality and equity in job creation and increase the chances of women and disadvantaged groups to gain employment

Strengthen cooperation between the government of Gombe State and potential employers at State and national level (private and public) to ensure gainful employment of qualified indigenes of the state

Draw the attention of qualified indigenes of the State to existing vacancies and facilitate their employment, where possible, in line with the Federal Character principle.’’

On who is eligible, he said, “To register, you must fulfil the following criteria:

1) Be a bona fide indigene of Gombe State by law;

2) Have acquired an NCE or Diploma certificate from a recognised institution of higher education;

3) Be presently unemployed and looking for a job”.

On how to register, the DG said, “(1) From April 15th, 2021 onwards, go to the official unemployment registration portal gmsg.ng

2) Go to the menu registration and click on subdegree (NCE & Diploma)

3) Use your email to create an account and follow subsequent instructions to register

4) You will need an authentic means of identification (eg national ID, international passport, driver’s license, or voter’s card) to create an account

5) Upon successful registration, you will receive an email notification of successful registration

6) You are advised to print your confirmation slip for future reference and correspondence”