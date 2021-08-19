Gombe State government, yesterday disclosed that over 1000 civil servants in the state had been weeded out of service.

It added that over N100 million is being saved into its coffer monthly from the development.

The commissioner for finance and economic planning, Mohammed Magaji, dropped the hints while fielding questions from newsmen in Gombe.

He said the ongoing biometric exercise for workers in the state, led to the discovery of the ghost workers.

Magaji added that over 1000 civil servants that were weeded out, did not go to work but drew salaries monthly.

“By the time we finally deploy all the biometric networks in all MDAs across the state capital, I am sure the figures will double or even triple” the commissioner stressed

ADVERTISEMENT

He further told journalists that the biometric exercise is a continuous process, until the state government rid the state of ghost workers.

On the performance of the state budget, he noted in 2020 fiscal year, “the performance was 71 per cent.”

He added that the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has ensured that prudency, transparency, accountability, and good governance is the priority of his administration.