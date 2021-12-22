A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, has recommended constant training programmes for politicians to bring about good governance in the country.

Akogun made the recommendation while presenting certificates to some politicians who graduated from the Nations’ Leadership Institute, Ilorin.

He said, “Perhaps, there is no field of human endeavour where knowledge and skills are demanded but are abysmally absent than in the contemporary field of politics and politicking in Nigeria.

“My long years of participation in partisan politics where I have seen it all, have created in me some burdens; burdens on the issue of leadership and politics. So many things are certainly wrong with our politics, politics without principle, ideology, enlightened self-interests, programmes, manifesto, commitment, docile electorates/citizens and unaccountable leadership.”

Akogun posited that such a demanding field of human endeavour like politics should not be invaded by ill-trained, ill-mannered and absolutely ill-brought up persons.

He stated that the burden for effective and progressive political leadership is the vision behind the establishment of Nations’ Leadership Institute, adding that: “We are conscious of the fact that without fixing our politics, we never can fix our economy and there shall be no prosperity in the land”.

In his goodwill message, a chieftain of APC in the state, Alhaji Bashir Bolarinwa said the programme came at a time when training of politicians is needed in the state and the country as a whole.

