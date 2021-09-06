As part of an effort to promote transparency and good governance, the Yobe State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with the Yobe State Network for Civil Society Organisations (NYCSO) have organised a one stakeholders dialogue on the 2022 budget.

The dialogue, which took place at the cultural center Damaturu, was also meant to enhance citizen’s participation in the 2022 budget process for better results.

Governor Mai Mala Buni while declaring the dialogue open said his administration considers the discussion as an opportunity to help the government in prioritizing people needs in the implementation of the budget.

Buni, represented by his deputy Hon. Idi Bade Gubana said, “This gathering is aware that since the inception of our administration our main concern has been how to implement policies and programmes that could improve the living condition of the people of the state.

“In pursuit of this objective, we believe that this innovative process in our democratic history can bring together various inputs from trade unions, civil society organisations, community based organisations and other associations such as All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Cattle Breeders Associations and other groups among us for shaping our destiny.

“You may wish to note that the present administration is ever ready to welcome ideas that will facilitate provision of basic infrastructure that can induce investment and attendant benefit,” the governor said.

He commended the organisers of the occasion adding that the initiative will go a long way in enlightening the citizens to voice out their yearnings for inclusion into the budget.

The commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning Hon Mohammed Garba Gagiyo said the event, which has been held annually, was part of governor Buni’s policies of bottom to top approach in meeting the needs and demands of the electorate.

The executive director, Yobe State Network for Civil Society Organisations (NYCSO) Comrade Baba Shehu while speaking said the event was organised in order to enhance good governance and transparency in the budget process as well as implementation.

Shehu stated, “Apart from promoting citizens’ engagement on the budget process, the dialogue would also enhance transparency and accountability in the implementation of the 2022 budget.”