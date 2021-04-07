BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

Former President, GoodLuck Ebele Jonathan Tuesday commended Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state over the developmental projects executed by his administration within a short period of time

Speaking during a courtesy call to the Emir, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, the former President recalled the good working relationship he enjoyed with Senator Bala Mohammed when he was Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja

The former president made the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu at his palace preparatory to his commissioning of newly constructed Bauchi Bye-pass named after him.

Jonathan said that he never knew Governor Bala Mohammed when he made him the Minister of the federal capital territory, adding that even though it is a culture in Nigeria to give political appointments based on personal relationship, saying however “It was not my own way of doing things”.

“Bala Mohammed is a son and younger brother, even when he was a Minister, he worked with commitment and I gave him a free hand to run the ministry”, Jonathan said.

He added, “I want to use this opportunity to also thank the good people of Bauchi for supporting my good son, you have done very well in supporting him. It could have been difficult for him to win the election without your support.’

The former President recalled that ever since he left office, this is the first time he is visiting Bauchi commission, a road project that was named after him.

He said, “I am grateful for immortalizing my name and my links with Bauchi emirate by naming a road after me. When an infrastructure is named after you, it is something you cannot devalue, even if you die, the name still remains there.

“Within this period that Bala Mohammed is Governor, I have been asking questions, even in my meetings with him. He has done quite a number of projects that I wonder where the money comes from”.

“Before coming, I tried to get a list of all the key projects he has done and when I looked through, I was marveled myself, because these days, the economic environment is not that friendly. It is not easy for a governor to raise money and execute all these projects” he remarked.

Governor Bala Mohammed has earlier recalled that the Former President Goodluck Jonathan was instrumental in his coming to limelight in Nigeria, adding that the former President made him Minister without knowing him or belonging to the same party.

“The former President Goodluck Jonathan really impacted on me and other youths in Nigeria by giving me responsibility and by so doing, he has given me a burden to carry his name on my head, that I must perform anywhere I went because he did not give me that position by my own incline or anybody seeking for it on my behalf.”

Responding, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu thanked the former president for honouring the invitation to commission the road project in the state, saying that he has always lived an exemplary life which people in the country look up to, even after leaving office.