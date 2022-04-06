A Peugeot J5 bus loaded with goods yesterday caught fire on Gwarimpa- Wuse Expressway in Mabushi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident attracted the attention of motorists and workers of factories in the area when loud explosions were heard from the scene and huge flames of fire.

The two occupants of the vehicle attempted to salvage the goods in the vehicle until the explosion and flames scared them from getting close to the burning bus.

Among the few items rescued before the fire became uncontrollable were cartons of plantain chips, soda crackers, air fresheners, biscuits and detergents.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, Jude Eza, told LEADERSHIP that, “We were able to save some items from the inferno, but many of them had been burnt before the fire service arrived at the scene.

“We were coming from Life Camp, not too far away from here when I noticed smoke coming out of the burnet. I quickly jumped out to check it. There I saw a burnt wire. I suspect that is where the fire started from. I was saved from being burnt,” Eza said.

Apparently referring to the owner of the vehicle, another occupant, Fidelis Isa, said “Mr Paul was coming behind us. Then suddenly we didn’t see him. We called his mobile line, but he did not pick up. We tried his wife’s phone number, it was the same thing,” he said

“I just want him to pick the call and see things for himself because I have been complaining.