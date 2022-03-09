Google yesterday said its philanthropic arm, Google.org, is committing $1 million in charitable funding to support programmes helping women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, as part of a series of new initiatives aimed at supporting women-owned businesses.

The head, Brand and Reputation, Google Africa, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said “Research shows that 58 per cent of small and medium-sized business (SMB) entreprenuers in Africa are women. Despite this, women-run businesses show, on average, 34 per cent lower profits than those run by their male counterparts.

“They are also less likely to receive funding and investment. This is why we are announcing a series of initiatives today, aimed at providing the support women need to grow their businesses,”she added.

In addition to the funding announcement, Google has also announced #LookMeUp, a campaign to showcase women entrepreneurs and tell their stories. These stories feature women like Vivian Nwakah in Nigeria, who launched Medaf, a pharma supply chain solution to help Nigerians get access to quality pharmaceutical health care services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are: Mary Mwange, CEO and founder of Data Integrated who is driving innovation in the mobile payments sector in Nairobi, Kenya, and Mosa Mkhize in South Africa, who launchedOrigins Publishers to provide her children – and others like them – with books in their home languages. “Google is also providing free tools to support women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and has launched an intensive program to drive the discovery of women-owned businesses through Google Business Profiles,” Makinde said.

These tools include Google Business Profile, which helps businesses create a free webpage to make them easier to find online, and Primer, an app-based skills building platform, which allows business owners to access a series of free, custom designed, bite-sized lessons on the go.

To help women business owners to develop their skills, Google has also dedicated the March cohort of the Hustle Academy to women-owned SMBs. The Hustle Academy, launched last month, is a free, week-long bootcamp designed to help SMBs build the expertise they need to expand their businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT