Gospel artistes Solomon Lange, Friday Jibo and Evangelist Shekwolo Musa Yeche enlivened worship service at the Evangelical Church Winning All ECWA in Pyakasa, Airport Road, Abuja.

The event, the first of its kind in the church was held to mark the commissioning of the new church edifice, a 3000 seater auditorium which kicked off construction in the 80s, with the construction facilitated by the immediate past director of the human resource department, federal capital development authority (FCTA), Dr. Lazarus Gaza.

The artistes brought their unique talents and style to the worship experience. Lange’s with his usual strong vocals started the worship session with his popular songs Mai Taimako Na, Na Gode, Yabo among others charging the atmosphere with the presence of the Holy Spirit; former Kaduna- based but now Abuja resident singer, Jibo had the congregation dancing to his Hausa praise medley, while Shekwolo added to the excitement with his Gbagyi songs.

Speaking at the event, an excited Dr Gaza reiterated the importance of small and humble beginnings and the gift of peace.

“I feel excited and fulfilled that what we started like a joke has blossomed into something for people to come and see. It is like the mustard seed the bible talks about. It is so small but when you sow the seed it grows and yields in abundance. What we started like a joke in the 80s has now become a huge achievement for people to come and see. I feel excited that God can use me and others to do what we have done.”

Advising the community to embrace peace as the spearhead of such achievements, Gaza said, “The greatest gift we can ourselves is peace. We cannot achieve anything without peace. Learn to live peacefully with everybody around you.”