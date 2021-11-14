An array of annointed gospel artistes are set for ‘The Encounter’ concert by Keany Ekenechukwu popularly known as Princess Kay,on Sunday, November 28th, 2021,at DayStar Christian Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Princess Kay who is a Nigerian US-based sought after gospel singer and songwriter will be ministering along with award- winning musicians like Ada Ehi, Steve Crown, Mike Abdul and others namely GUC, Godwin Omighale, Beeceemoh, Minister Praise, Aptoko to name a few.

#TheEncounter WithPrincesskay2021 will afford fans and lovers of gospel music to dance, sing and engage the musicians on the red carpet.

Princess Kay who has a Master’s degree in MHA and a doctorate degree as well, started singing at age 14 when she joined the choir at her local Christ Embassy church. The gospel minister, has released nine singles already and is set to release five more songs at the concert.