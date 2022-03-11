Popular Nigeria-gospel singer, Lanre Teriba popularly known as Atorise and his Tungba-gospel music group are ready to storm the United States on an extensive musical tour that will take him across 21 cities of America.

The American tour tagged Breakthrough Teriba said has generated buzz in the United States as a number of music promoters have booked him to perform concerts in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and other cities.

Speaking of the tour slated for May 2023, Atorise said, “This tour is a great way to rejoice as to begin to open up again after the global pandemic. I can’t wait to see all of my fans throughput America.”

The tour will kick-off in Houston, Texas to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in May. Teriba will also perform at the Summer 2022 African Pop-Up Festival in New York on the 25thto 26th of June, and annual event powered by Akin Akinsanya to celebrate African music, food and culture across America. In August, Atorise will be among other international gospel artistes to perform at the International Cultural & Music Convention ICMC night at the ICCS Summit in Washington DC from the 26thto the 28th of August hosted by All Christian Network.

For his unfailing talent and consistency, the handsome gospel artiste ranks among the high profile and long-standing gospel singers of today. He started his musical career in 1999 and has since then grown to become an extraordinary success as a Yoruba Tungba gospel dancehall music act in Africa. His evergreen hit track Atorise remains in demand till date.

