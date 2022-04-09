The death of popular gospel music minister, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, has put the gospel music circle into mourning.

The music minister, who came into limelight in 2017 with the hit gospel song titled‘Ekwueme’, which she sang with Prospa Ochimana, reportedly died on Friday in a hospital in Abuja after being ill for a couple of months.

She died at the age of 42.

Fans penned on their social media handle, describing her death as a shock and paying their tributes to the golden voice.

@PROSPERO saidm “Gospel artiste, Sister Osinachi popularly known for her song Ekwueme has passed away. May her soul Rest In Peace 💔

Farewell Osinachi

Farewell Ekwueme

Farewell the Lord’s golden voice.

Another, @88ideass said “ I just heard that this “Ekwueme ee, ekwueme eee, you are the living God” gospel crooner – Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu is no more.”

@OfficialAkoh said, “Just heard that the osinachi nwachukwu who was featured in ekwueme is dead. It’s a sad one. May her soul rest in peace.”

@Obama_naija –Osinachi Nwachukwu, that angelic voice in ‘Ekwueme’ just passed away today…She was on life support for about 2 months”.

The mother of four was also the lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, a talented musician who had an angelic voice, known for the track, Ekwueme, was married with four kids.

She featured in some popular gospel songs and some of these songs are “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja), and “Ekwueme” by Prospa Ochimana, and “You no dey use me play” by Emma.

