Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has dissolved the state executive council with effect from Dec. 31, 2020.

The dissolution of the cabinet is contained in a statement signed the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor on Monday in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 16-member cabinet was inaugurated by Gov. AbdulRazaq on Dec. 14, 2019.

The cabinet is made up of nine women and six males.

“His Excellency especially commends the Honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours,” Ajakaye said.

The governor added that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Mamman Sabah Jubril, was retained.

The governor directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The out gone cabinet also had the youngest commissioner, Ms Joana Kolo. (NAN)