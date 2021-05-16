By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has assured people of the state

that more resources would be expended on development projects that would have direct impact on their lives.

AbdulRazaq said the people-focus investments of his administration serve to reward Kwara people who trusted him with their votes in 2019.

He gave the assurance when the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari visited him at the Government House in Ilorin on sallah homage.

“In 2019, the people of this state made a significant decision in electing us to govern them. Over the past two years, we have been deliberate in reciprocating that decision. We have made the people, ordinary people and the vulnerable, the centrepiece of our activities as a government. We have been deliberate in ensuring that every segment of our population gets their fair share of dividends of democracy,” he said.

He commended the emir and other traditional leaders for their support for the administration.

In his remarks, the emir lauded the governor’s steadfastness and consistency in promoting peace and economic growth, saying his humility was a distinguishable quality trait that endeared him to the people of the state.