Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has urged Nigerian students to take advantage of the opportunities in modern technology, entrepreneurship, and various platforms that would make them job creators and self-reliant.

AbdulRazaq spoke at the grand finale of KWASULearn, a virtual holiday platform organised for the students of Kwara State University, Malete, to take them through the rudiments of entrepreneurship, community development, leadership, innovation, and modern technology.

Speaking to the students via zoom, the governor shared his experiences with them as the first Nigerian to have exported crude oil from the country.

He advised them to be hard working, consistent, and be open to tough challenges that might come with being entrepreneurs or pathfinders in whatever they venture into.

“This initiative is laudable and it is coming at the right time to deepen engagements on critical issues we should be having in order not to be left behind in the global surge for ideas in the new economy,” AbdulRazaq said.

“As we have seen clearly that technology is the future, this administration is providing a suitable environment for young people to thrive on the strength of their skills and ideas, outside of the 9- 5 jobs. The reality is that civil service cannot create (all) the jobs they need and it is not even sustainable. It is the time to encourage young people to leverage technology to earn an honest living, even from the comfort of their homes. It is time young people brought their ingenuities to bear to develop IT- solutions to our national problems. As a state, we remain committed to supporting our brilliant and talented youths, in their drive for innovation and technology to put Kwara on the world map through industry and enterprise.

“Everything I said earlier about young people sparking change and innovation is not just to motivate you. This is not empty motivational talk. It was my story. I believe that you can do it and you will do it. You just have to continue learning and exploring to find your own interest and be consistent. My story is an example.

“I started and became very successful before (I turned) 30 in the oil sector. What I did was studying the method of crude exploration in the country at the time. I realised that something was amiss and could be done differently. This made me apply for a course abroad to learn more about crude oil exploration. The knowledge and skills I gathered helped me in creating my own empire in the oil sector, becoming the first indigenous company to export oil in Nigeria,” he said.