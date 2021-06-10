Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway project of the federal government was in tandem with the state’s Transportation Master Plan, just as freight stations crisscrossing the state would provide manufacturers good platforms to export their goods and services.

The governor, who stated this after inspecting the new Abeokuta Train Station at Laderin Estate with the minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, said apart from the Abeokuta station, Kajola and Agbado, the state also has freight stations.

He said, “I want to enjoin our indigenes to begin to patronise the services as extra wagons will commence operation tomorrow.

“There are freight stations along this train corridor at Kajola and Agbado and we do not have a doubt that manufacturers will take advantage of this freight stations to load their containers for export and also receive their containers coming from ports to this state,” Abiodun said.