Following the flood which devastated Kebbi State, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has visited farming communities to mobilise and encourage them to prepare for dry season farming.

The governor, while on visit to cassava farms in Maiyama local government area, commended youths in the state for diligently engaging in the current agricultural initiative to massively produce cassava in the state.

Bagudu said that it was part of the unrelenting efforts of his administration to boost food security.

LEADERSHIP reports that the farmland that stretches over 10,000 hectares is one of the myriads of farms where cassava was being produced under a robust partnership between Kebbi State Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the governor, it is a good omen to the sustained strides of both the Federal and Kebbi State Governments to boost food production.

He noted that the state is among the states that were recently ravaged by rampaging flood that devastated hundreds of thousands of farmlands, houses, as well as other critical infrastructure, apart from unfortunate loss of lives and property.

He further noted that the dry season farming would contribute to making Nigeria self sufficient in food production, improve the lives of farmers and boost the economy of the state.

Bagudu said, “They have restrained themselves from being lured and influenced into violent protests, to cause mayhem and destruction”.