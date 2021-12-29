Gubi community of Bauchi local government area of Bauchi State have commended Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of the state for constructing a primary school of three blocks of six classrooms in the area within two weeks.

Gubi village head, Malam Mohammed Adamu Jumba, gave the commendation in an interview with reporters on the completion of the project within the deadline the governor promised them.

He said Gubi village had been yearning for the construction of the school and therefore appreciated Governor Bala for coming to their aid.

Jumba said, “Today, we the people of Gubi are short of words to express our appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed for providing us with a new brand primary school.

“The construction of the school is a welcome development to us because the construction company, Bash Dee Transport Limited engaged our youths in the execution of the project and that has reduced the level of poverty among them,” he said.

The village head, who applauded the contractor for the delivery of quality work, said the school would contribute positively to the educational advancement of the area.

The MD/CEO of Bash Dee Transport Limited, Alhaji Bashir Isa ,said the firm has already partnered with the state government in the area of construction and renovation of schools and has resolved to support the administration of Bala Mohammed to ensure effective teaching and learning in the basic education sub-sector in the state.

“Because of the importance of the project to the community, we have enjoyed their support and cooperation and that is why Bash Dee Transport Limited worked round the clock to ensure the completion of the project at the said period.

“Recently, our company received a commendation letter from the governor because of our efforts at complementing the programmes of his administration and we are determined to sustain that so that we can receive more awards,” he said.