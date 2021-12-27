Bauchi State commissioner for youth and sports, Hon Adamu Manu Soro, has restated Governor Bala Mohammed’s commitment to the empowerment of youths in the state.

He noted among other programmes, the governor’s empowerment of 600 youths in each of the 20 local government areas in the state, adding that this stands him out.

Soro stated this at the closing ceremony of a unity football competition tagged: “Sanga Unity Cup” held in Toro local government area at the weekend.

He said, “As you are aware, the administration of our governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, is empowering no fewer than 600 youths in each of our local government areas and we have done that in eight of our 20 local government areas.”

The commissioner reaffirmed the determination of the state government to tackling the involvement of youths in criminal activities and urged them to support Governor Bala Mohammed to enable them benefit from his laudable empowerment programmes.

He said the state government would support the best footballers in the state to develop their capacity so that they can participate in both national and international clubs’ competitions.

Soro said his ministry is working on the selection of best footballers across the 20 councils with a view to enhancing their performance in national matches.

The commissioner who expressed satisfaction with the performance of the youths who participated in the competition, assured them that the state government is ready to encourage them to engage in various sporting activities for self-reliance.

“First, let me commend the initiator of this competition, Engineer Joshua Sanga for his foresight to come up with this development. This will ensure unity and understanding among our youth in Bauchi State,” he said.

The member representing Toro/Jamaa in the State House of Assembly, Hon Tukur Ibrahim applauded Engineer Joshua Sanga for the initiative which he observed will go a long way in supporting youths to engage in useful ventures through sporting activities.

Earlier, the initiator of the competition, Engineer Joshua Sanga explained that the competition is organised to encourage youths to be productive and to discourage them from committing crimes and other social vices.

Sanga, who is the director-general, Bauchi State Bureau for Public Procurement, said such competition would complement the efforts of Governor Bala Mohammed at minimising the rate of youth engagement in social vices.

“This football competition was organised for our youth from the 17 wards of Toro local government with the intention of uniting them to ensure there is unity and understanding among them.

“So, the reasons for this competition are enormous. I am surprised with the turnout of people and I appreciate their love and support to me,” he said.

He used the medium to advice people of the local government to be united and work together without regards to religious or tribal differences for the rapid development of the area.