Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has asked Nigerians to spare their thoughts for those in arms, who on a daily basis place themselves on the frontlines and harm’s way to guarantee our peace, security and comfort.

Mohammed in a Sallah message to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration issued by his media aide, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, said fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price for Nigerians’ liberty must be added to the crusade of security provision to ensure that their labours were not in vain.

The governor said, “We also remember their families and loved ones who, together with their spouses, bear a greater burden of the terrifying times in which we live.”

Governor Mohammed who observed that temperature of politics that is ravaging the country and deepening its historical fault-lines, called on politicians to not be inebriated by the Eid-el-Fitr spirit to see politics as service to God and humanity, and not as a winner-takes-all battle for personal conquest or narrow group interest.

He said, “We must play the game by the rules, either as contestants or in support of our proffered candidates”, and called on all political parties and contestants of various elective offices to prevail on their supporters to be of good conduct in the course of their electioneering campaigns.

Mohammed stressed the need for the adaptation of a bipartisan approach towards tackling insecurity and the factors that fuel it such as unemployment, inflation, poverty and illiteracy, saying the resolve should be guided by the realisation that hunger, disease, insecurity, among others, do not respect gender, generational, religious or ethnic boundaries.

“Guarantee a free and fair elections, under the Constitution, where the will of the people prevail and through which credible candidates, with track records of performance, are elected to pull the country back from the brink and restore the confidence of the people in Government”.

According to him, people must work hard at deepening the values of tolerance, love and peaceful co-existence and never take the relative peace citizens enjoy in Bauchi state or Allah’s mercies for granted.

He described an unfortunate communal crisis that erupted in Gudun Hausawa community of Bauchi cosmopolitan which led to the loss of lives and destruction of property despite the sustained effort of the State Government to ensure peace and the security of lives and property.

The governor therefore enjoined people to apply the lessons of the Ramadan towards solving personal, communal and national problems with the aim of deepening personal discipline, family values, love of one another, national unity and above all, our personal relationship with Allah.

He said the rigorous self-denial, religious teachings and piety of the Ramadan have armed us with the spiritual weapons of tolerance, forgiveness, love, mutual respect, and the fear of God to defeat the cankerworms of hunger, greed, mutual suspicion, insecurity, nepotism, and separatist agitations.

These, the governor further observed, are the weapons that put a wedge between the peoples, deepen their mutual suspicion, and erode confidence in government and threaten the country’s corporate existence.

Mohammed reiterated the resolve of the state government to deal decisively with the perpetrators of the mayhem, and directed the security agencies to dig into the remote and immediate causes of the incident, act and forestall a recurrence not only at Gudun Hausawa but across all the communities in the state.