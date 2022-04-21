Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Judicial Council and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to establish a Court of Appeal in Bauchi State to support judicial reforms and quick dispensation of justice.

Media aide to Bauchi State governor Mukhar Gidado, revealed this in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said, establishment of the Court of Appeal in Bauchi will fast track and quicken dispensation of justice thereby reducing number of cases in neighbouring Plateau and Gombe states, among others. To this end, Bala Mohammed said his administration was ready to provide all necessary support to achieve this goal.

The statement said the governor made the call when he hosted High Court Judges, Shari’a Court of Appeal Judges and other principal officers of the state judiciary on a Ramadan breakfast held at Government House, Bauchi.

He said, “Bauchi is one of the most populous states in northern Nigeria where we have a lot of migrants, increase in population and therefore we are advocating to have one in our state to reduce our volume of judicial cases. I believe that Mr. President will listen to us, Judicial Council and the CJN for the people of the state to have the opportunity to get quick and speedy dispensation of justice.”

The governor, who welcomed the reforms being introduced in judiciary, promised to support the move and other needed facilities, especially official vehicles for judges and conducive working environment for better service delivery.

In his remarks, the state Grand Khadi, Khadi Umar Liman, assured that the judiciary will continue to ensure justice in the discharge of its constitutional duties. He applauded Governor Bala Mohammed for his support to the judiciary and in particular his respect for the rule of law.