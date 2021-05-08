BY BODE GBADEBO

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday appointed a speech impaired cleaner, Mr Peter Aliyu, as a Senior Special Assistant on Sanitation.

Aliyu is a former cleaner under the Geemoney Cleaning Scheme of the state government.

Accoring to a statement sen to LEADERSHIP by the chief press secretary to Governor Bello, Muhammed Onogwu, he said Aliyu’s appointment was announced on Wednesday alongside other new government appointees in a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade.

“The young man’s appointment came on the heel of his excellency’s observation of the man’s consistency, diligence and dedication which also endeared the new appointee to many other individuals who have hailed his appointment

“Governor Bello has always been known for his non-discrimination approach to leadership and how he has ensured that individuals of different classes, groups and even social strata were meted equal treatment across board.

“The governor in his usual disposition did not consider Mr. Aliyu’s disability as an hindrance for him to effectively serve but rather as a means to enlist him and prove to the world that true that in disabilities lies abilities as well,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that this gesture by the governor was not the first of its kind as it could be recalled that the Governor Bello had in past times given special considerations to people with disabilities by engaging them actively in his government and even assenting Bills that would enhance their ease and welfare.