BY SAM EGWU, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has declared support for financial autonomy for the country’s legislature.

He made the assertion in a remark on Friday when he received speakers of state Houses of Assembly from the 36 states who paid him a courtesy visit in Lokoja.

He said financial autonomy for the legislature would give them the needed impetus to perform their functions better and contribute more productively to the nation’s democracy.

The governor stressed that without the legislative arm of government, democracy would be in danger, adding that his administration had since inception, backed his state Assembly to have autonomy.

He applauded the Kogi State House of Assembly for the cordial ties with the other arms of government and called on the legislative arm in other states to learn from his state on how to work harmoniously with the executive and the judiciary for progress.

“The relationship between me and members of state legislature, transcends official one, we have personal and cordial relationships to show the unity of purpose between us.

“For a democracy to thrive and serve its purpose, there must be understanding among the various arms of government, particularly between the executive and the legislature,” he said.

Earlier, the speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, recalled how their relationship began in a rocky way, saying God brought him on board to serve the people of the state and there was no way he could discharge his responsibility without the cooperation.