By IGHO OYOYO,

Following the inauguration of 21 LG Chairmen and 21 vice chairmen across the 21 local government areas of Kogi State, youths have commended Governor Yahaya Bello for Including youths and women in governance.

Mich Abu from TheNigerianPost in a statement forwarded to journalists in Abuja, said that notable indigenes and none indigenes of Kogi state, including opposition parties have commended the state Governor, saying that these appointments is a major victory in bridging the age long gap, that has existed between Nigerian youth and government at various levels in the country.

Abu stated that female councillors have been elected across various wards in the just concluded local government elections in Kogi state, that this singular act has made 35% women participation in politics affirmative in Kogi State.

“The Kogi APC under the leadership of Yahaya Bello has become a national example for all other states in the country. Yahaya Bello has also supported a physically disabled young Kogite to become councilor in his own ward at Okene local government of Kogi State. He is notable for his giant strides in national unity, zero tolerance for ethnic and religious sentiments,” he said.

Following this, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, led by the National President, Amb Sokubo Sara-Igbe Sokubo has described as unprecedented, the gesture extended to the local government coordinators of the NYCN in all the local government areas of Kogi State, by Governor Yahaya Bello.

Governor Yahaya Bello had earlier, during the inauguration of the newly elected Local government leaders announced the appointment of the NYCN chairmen of the various local government in the state, as the Secretaries to the Local governments across the state.