Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has condemned the killing of Mr Olajide Sowore, younger brother of former presidential candidate, Mr Omoyele Sowore, who was killed on Saturday in Okada, Edo State.

The governor in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, commiserated with the Sowore family, stating that the death of the younger Sowore was indeed a painful one.

Governor Bello said the evil men who carried out such an act of cowardice on a harmless citizen must be fetched out and brought to book, adding that no life should be lost in such a barbaric manner.

While he prayed for God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss, the governor tasked security operatives not to leave any stone unturned to unravel those behind such act of callousness