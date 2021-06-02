Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has inaugurated a steering committee for a 10-year development plan for the state.

Inaugurating the committee on Wednesday in Lokoja, the governor said the move was part of his administration’s quest to fast track the overall development of the state over the next decade.

He said the duties of members of the committee is to “provide overall leadership and guidance, in our various areas of jurisdiction, to ensure that, the right environment is created to have access to current data as well as put in place, a team of relevant minds that will work with the State Technical Committee, as members of Technical Working Group (TWG).”

He charged members of the committee to be committed and dedicated in the discharge of this all important assignment.

“This is a very important State assignment. We must, therefore, show reasonable commitment and leadership, to able to us have a State plan that speaks to issues in the State.

“As you know, our people have varying needs. We must go to them and find out what these needs are. There must be a broad-based consultations and inclusion of the various stakeholders in this process.

“This is not going to be an arm chaired plan; we must go to the people. The plan must take a bottom-top approach and NOT a top-bottom approach. The plan is for the development of our people. Therefore, they must be involved,” he said.

He said in the coming days, the State Technical Committee (STC) will also be inaugurated, urging everyone to respond with dispatch to enable work to commence in earnest.

“At this point, my appreciation to UNDP and SDG for their technical and financial support to make this historic plan a success.

“Let me congratulate all the committee members, for the opportunity to serve our people. We pray you invest everything, to ensure the success of the assignment,” he added.