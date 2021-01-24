ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed deep shock over the death of a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abdullahi Ibrahim (SAN), describing his demise as a collosal loss to the nation and the state in particular.

Abdullahi, an Igala man from the Eastern flank of Kogi State, was until his death on Sunday January 24, 2021, the first SAN from the whole of Northern Nigeria and had served as the Attorney General of the Federation between 1997 and 1999.

Bello in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described the late Abdullahi as an accomplished legal practitioner and administrator who has put so much into the service of the nation in different capacities.

He said the sterling contributions of the late legal icon to legal profession right from when he was called to the English Bar in 1963 until he reached the pinnacle of his career as the first SAN from Northern Nigeria remain remarkable and landmark feat he would continue to be remembered for.

Bello while commiserating with the immediate members of his family and members of the Bar and Bench over the sad loss, prayed the Almighty Allah to grant his soul Aljannah firdaus.

Abdullahi until his demise, was the Managing Partner of Abdullahi Ibrahim and company, a legal firm. He was called to the English Bar in 1963 after which he practiced in chambers in England before returning to Nigeria, where he was called to the Bar in 1964.

He served at various times as Legal Adviser and Senior State Counsel in the defunct Northern Nigeria. He has been in private practice since 1973.

Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim has held various board appointments in several public and private bodies.

He has also served the nation at various times; he was Legal Adviser and later Chairman of New Nigeria Development Company Limited (NNDC).

He has previously served the nation at different times as Federal Minister of Education; Federal Minister of Science and Technology and Minister for Transport and Aviation.

He was also the nation’s Chief Legal Officer, as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of Nigeria between 1997 and May 1999.

His wealth of experience and knowledge had been of immense advantage to the various tribunals and panels of inquiry that he had served.

He is a life member of the Body of Benchers of the legal profession, and was its Chairman until 2001. He is a member of Cois missioner International and a member of National Boundary Commission, among others.

Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim was the agent and later co-agent in the dispute between the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Republic of Cameroon at the International Court of Juctice at the Hague.

Having put so much into the nation, the Federal Government acknowledged his contributions and conferred on him the national honours of, Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR), and recently, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).