By Our Correspondent

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has sought collaboration with the French government on how to ensure more rapid developments in the state through its Agence Française De Développement (AFD).

Bello stated this at a meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) with the French Minister for Foreign Trade, Franck Reister, at the NGF secretariat in Abuja.

Represented by the Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning,

Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris, the governor said it is worthy of note that Agence Française De Développement (AFD) as an interventionist agency was developing rural transport infrastructure through the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) for a total amount of 200million Euro, which is co-financed by the World Bank.

Idris while delivering his remarks, stated unequivocally that the nine thematic areas of the new direction government led by Governor Bello in Kogi State are fully in alignment with the broad focused areas.

“For instance, our priorities in Security, Agriculture, Funding of Governance, Public Service and Pension Reform are in line with your economic diversification drive and modernization of public services.

“Also, our priority on Education, Health, Human Capital Development, Entrepreneurship and Youth Engagement are also in sync with your aim of boosting Agriculture at the regional level, that is, creating an atmosphere of Inclusive Economic Growth.

“Furthermore, all our thematic areas are in compliance with Environmental Sustainability and Resilience, which is similar to your goals of Financing the low-carbon energy transition and reinventing cities that are environmentally friendly,” he said.

LEADERSHIP reports that Kogi and 12 other states of the federation are beneficiaries of the developmental programme.