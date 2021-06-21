Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of seven new permanent secretaries into the state civil service.

A statement issued and signed by the State Head of Civil Service Alhaji Mohammed B. Nura indicated “All the appointments takes immediate effect.

“His Excellency the executive governor of Yobe State Hon. Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment permanent Secretaries.”

Those appointments are Alhaji Usman A. Bura, Ali Msatapha, Ajiya A. Musa, Audu Umaru, Abdullahi Abba, Isa Bukar and Hamidu Isa Babi.

The appointment of the permanent secretaries followed the retirement of some permanent secretaries after putting 35 years in active civil service.

