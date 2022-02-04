The Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State chairmen, has described both the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and his Kogi State counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as great blessings to the ruling party.

The Forum’s chairman and Borno State APC chairman, Alhaji Bukar Dalori, made this remarks Thursday in Abuja, shortly after the inauguration of the newly elected APC state chairmen in Abuja.

Dalori, who expressed gratitude to Governor Buni and all other party leaders for the confidence reposed in them, said they have watched both Governor Buni and Governor Bello’s exemplary leadership over the years.

The APC state chairmen forum specifically recalled vividly how all the Committees, especially the Women and Youths Mobilisation Committee led by Governor Yahaya Bello deployed the media to market the APC to millions of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr Chairman and other members of the CECPC, we wish to express our gratitude to you and all our party leaders and members for the confidence reposed in us.

“We have watched Your Excellency lead our party with an unimpeachable commitment to move the party forward and carrying all members and leaders along.

“In the last few months, we have witnessed leadership finesse in the manner party affairs are conducted. There is no doubt that Your Excellency has brought your experience to bear in piloting the affairs of our great party.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the limitations associated with it, your practical ingenuity to still mobilize people to join the party will go down memory lane as being uncharacteristically magnificent. We remember vividly how all the Committees, especially the Women and Youths Mobilization Committee led by Governor Yahaya Bello deployed the media to market our party to millions of Nigerians. APC is indeed blessed with great leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of my colleagues, we wish to pledge our unalloyed loyalty to the leadership of Your Excellency and to assure you that we are all behind you all the way as your achievements have shown your sterling qualities.

“You are a great example to all of us and in the next few weeks, we shall be learning from you, the magic that brought Governors and other political bulldozers to the party.

“There was a joke among party members that when you see Governor Mai Mala Buni with an opposition leader, APC is about to witness an influx. How you do it without noise, makes it even more commendable. It is in the interest of all party leaders and members to give you the deserved support. You are a blessing to our party.

“We have taken your charge in good faith and like soldiers, we shall be unrelenting in marching our party to a commanding and convincing victory in 2023.

“Let us also use this opportunity to assure members in our respective states that we shall work with every party members to ensure APC protects Nigeria from those who destroyed it in the past.

“Once again, we thank the leadership of the party and charge Your Excellency to continue to further encourage the Reconciliation Committee to complete its assignment in the best interest of the party.”