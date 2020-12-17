By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has commissioned the Legal Research and Documentation Centre constructed by the Yobe state government and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) at the high court in Damaturu.

Buni while commissioning the project expressed hope that the center would aid in capacity building of judicial officers so as to enhance speedy dispensation of Justice in courts across the state and even beyond.

The Governor said as the last hope of a common man, the judiciary must always rise to the challenge to strengthen the belief of the common man at all times.

“This administration has great respect for the fundamental human rights of every citizen as enshrined in our law books regardless of their positions in the society.

“In view of this therefore, the government would continue to support the judiciary to protect the rights of the people, promote equity, justice and fair play.

“Similarly, as the world takes advantage of the gains provided by Information Technology, the government would continue to support the judiciary to adopt the modern methods of research and documentation to move away from the traditional time consuming methods,” he said.

Buni further stated that “As the saying goes, ‘Justice Delayed, is Justice Denied,’ Yobe state government under my watch is always available and willing to support quick dispensation of justice in our courts.”

The governor commended the harmonious relationship existing between the executive and the judiciary describing the relationship between the Executive, the Legislature and the Judicial arms of government as the surest way of serving people better.

“As a matter of deliberate policy, our administration will always accord priority to providing a conducive working environment and logistics to deserving judicial officers to give them the peace of mind required to dispense justice.”

The Chief Judge of Yobe State Hon. Justice Gumna Kashim Kaigama said the new Research Center has Conference Hall, Training Hall, e-Library, among others and were named after governor Buni and former chiefs justices, Late Justice Garba Musa Nabaruma and Late Justice Baba Alkali Ba’aba respectively.

“As at present this center is well equipped with amongst others 30 sets of desktop computers, 30 batteries and 3 inverters which were directly by us.”