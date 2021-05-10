By Aliyu Musa, Damaturu

The Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has in the last two years constructed various inter-town and township roads and drainages across the 17 local government areas of the state.

A statement from the Ministry of Works indicated that the projects ranging from township roads in some local government headquarters of state, were mostly a hundred per cent completed while the remaining few were at the various stages of completion.

Buni, according to the statement had started and completed the construction of roads and concrete drainages at Buni-Yadi of Gujba local government area, Damagum of Fune local government area, Jaji Maji-Maji in Karasuwa local government area and Babbangida the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area.

“The government has constructed roads and concrete drainage linking Obasanjo estate Malumatari, Damaturu 100 per cent, Construction of roads and concrete drainage from Mallum Matari linking Gujba road dual carriage way, Damaturu 100 per cent.

“Construction of 3.2km flexible pavement and 6.4km rectangular reinforced concrete drain at Nguru town 75 per cent, construction of 2.0km road and 4.0 concrete drain at Gashu’a town 100 per cent, construction of 2.0km and 4.0km concrete drain at Geidam 100 per cent.

“Repairs of Damage sections and potholes on Jaji-Maji-Karasuwa road 100 per cent, repairs of damage section and potholes on Katarko-Goniri road 100 per cent, construction of 3.6km road linking new bra-bra housing estate to Nya-Nya housing estate Damaturu 100 per cent.”

Government has also constructed 4.6km concrete drain and culverts linking new bra-bra estate to Nya-Nya housing estate and NEP layout, as well as construction of 4.2km earth road from Works quarters to Ibrahim Geidam crescent all in Damaturu were fully completed.

“Repairs of damaged portions and potholes along Damaturu ring road, repairs of potholes 100 per cent and patching along Girgir-Garin Alkali road 100 per cent, rehabilitation carriage way along Bukarti-Maine junction road in Yunusari local government area 100 per cent.

“Construction of 5.3km road linking Potiskum road dual carriage way to Gujba road dual carriage way Damaturu 75 per cent and construction of 1.5km road and 3.0km concrete drain at school of Nursing Damaturu,” the statement added.