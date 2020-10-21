BY HUSSAINI JURGI, Damaturu |

Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has flagged off the construction of N2.6billion Nguru Modern market to boost commerce and economic growth of the community.

Mai Mala Buni, while laying the foundation of the market said, “You will recall my pledge in my inaugural address to build modern markets in our urban centres across the state to promote commerce and stimulate economic growth.”

The governor said the contract was awarded to a reputable company, ADAF BML Nigeria Limited, having satisfied all the requirements with a completion period of 12 months.

According to him, “We are conscious of the need to provide the business community, farmers and the general public with a conducive commercial environment to fast track commerce and trade, facilitate a ready market and add value to agricultural products.”

He said that the new modern market would create employment opportunities, promote self-reliance and impact positively on the economy of the community, state and the country.

Buni said that Nguru town has a long history of commerce and trade, adding that as time goes on, the need for corresponding incentives and conducive environment to move with time are both important and necessary. He noted that this explains why the government found it expedient to embark on the project.

“Similarly, our driving crusade to make agriculture attractive and profitable can further be achieved when we have competitive marketing among traders coming from various states across the country,” he added.

He said that the new market would attract more traders to Nguru for the farmers to have value for their produce.