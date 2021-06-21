Advertisements





As part of preparations for the celebration of the creation of Yobe State, governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni has inaugurated 31-member committee to be headed by the state Deputy Governor Hon. Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune).

Created on the 27th August 1991 by then military administrator Rtd. General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Yobe state will click 30 years in August this year.

Buni who was represented by the deputy governor Hon. Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune) said the committee was constituted and inaugurated with a view to ensure smooth and successful celebration of the day.

He said government decided to celebrate the day in order to showcasing the number of progress and development that was achieved from creation to date.

“The committee was to provide guidelines for the general direction and for the conduct of 30th anniversary including the various sub-committee to charged with specific responsibilities towards ensuring the success of the event.

“To gather from all MDAs the lists of projects executed and identify those to be commissioned by His Excellency and those to be inspected.

“To organised special prayers seeking for the blessing and guidance of the Almighty Allah for economic prosperity, peace and security of the state and thed country at large.”

The committee, which has the deputy governor as the chairman, has Speaker Yobe state house of Assembly, Leader of the House of Assembly and the Secretary to the State Government as members.

Other members include State APC chairman, Head of Civil Service, chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. commissioners Ministry of Health, commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, commissioner of Works, commissioner of Commerce, commissioner of Housing, commissioner of Finance, commissioner of Information, Home Affairs and Culture, commissioner for local government and Chieftancy Affairs, commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs, commissioner of Budget, commissioner of Women Affairs, commissioner of Religious Affairs.

The committee’s composition also include special adviser on Religious Affairs, Security, Special Duties, Political, director General Press Affairs and Media to the governor as well as permanent secretaries of political, protocol, chairman ALGON, APC secretary, APC treasurer and APC women leader while permanent secretary Administration will serve as the secretary of the committee.