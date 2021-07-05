The Yobe State Head of the Civil Service Alhaji Mohammed B. Nura has said the Governor Buni considers building the capacity of civil servants as something paramount for optimum performance.

Nura stated this during the closing ceremony of a five days workshop organised for Yobe State Chief Executive in Kano.

The Head of the Service had in a statement by the Press Secretary to the SSG Shu’aibu Abdullahi, said the present administration of Hon. Mai Mala Buni remained committed towards boosting the capacity of civil servants, especially the chief executive for optimum results.

“His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni is committed to building the capacity of the civil servants which is imperative to guaranteeing an efficacious post insurgency recovery, which by all indices is a herculean task that requires coherent policy framework, competence and proficiency.

“Enhancing the capacity of the chief executives on standards will not only boost their outlook and performance, but also serve as a catalyst for new and emerging ideas,” Nura said.

The workshop hosted seasoned technocrats who presented papers and shared knowledge, ideas and experience on various thematic areas that include effective planning and budgeting, public resources management, code of conduct in public service among others.

ADVERTISEMENT