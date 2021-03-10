ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has commended the federal government for the proposed Buni Yadi-Damaturu-Gashua railway

line.

The governor gave the commendation yesterday at the launch of the Eastern narrow gauge railway line in PortHarcourt.

He said the proposed rail line would open up more communities and enhance commercial activities in the state.

“The railway line would facilitate movement of agricultural products, livestock, goods and services from the state to other states across the country.

It will also enhance movement of other goods and services into the state.

“We will support the federal government and work towards the success

of this railway project,” Governor Buni said.