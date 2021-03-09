Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has commended the federal government for the proposed Buni Yadi-Damaturu-Gashua railway line.

The governor gave the commendation on Tuesday at the launch of the Eastern narrow gauge railway line in Port Harcourt.

He said the proposed rail line would open up more communities and enhance commercial activities in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The railway line would facilitate movement of agricultural products, livestock, goods and services from the state to other states across the country. It will also enhance movement of other goods and services into the state” Governor Buni said.

He said the approval of the railway line was another dividend of democracy by the Buhari administration to the people of Yobe state.

He assured the support of government and people of the state for successful execution of the project.

“We will support the federal government and work towards the success of this railway project,” Governor Buni said.