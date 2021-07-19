Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has commended the federal government’s efforts towards establishing a Federal Fire Service Department in Yobe State.

The governor made the commendation when the controller general, Federal Fire Service Dr Liman A. Ibrahim presented the keys of a modern fire fighting vehicle to him at the Government House, Damaturu.

Buni, represented by his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, said the establishment of the department will no doubt help in strengthening emergency response for effective protection of people’s lives and properties.

“The presentation of a new modern fire fighting vehicle to Yobe State and the proposed establishment of the Federal Fire Service Department in Yobe State will no doubt bolster emergency response services in the state which is the prime objective of the fire service department.

“The new fire fighting vehicle will no doubt complement our efforts in curbing the dangers of fire incidents,” he said.

The governor stated that the Yobe State government has within its limited resources procured 27 trucks, ambulances, boreholes and renovation of fire service department’s office among others.

“As you may be aware, the present administration of Yobe State is constructing modern markets in major towns of the state and you would agree with me that fire fighting vehicles and equipment are essential facilities for a safer economy.

“I believe that the need for the facilities in the new modern markets and for more to add to the fleet of fire fighting vehicles we have underscores the importance of this kind gesture.”

The controller general while speaking said the presentation of a state of the art and modern fire fighting truck was to complement the efforts of the state government in the protection of lives and properties of the people during disasters.

“Needless to say that Yobe State is facing an exigential threat from terrorism, insurgency etc. fire havoc like the above factors has the potentials of threatening the physical wellbeing of the population as well as jeopardising the stability of the state economy, food security and institutions in a devastating and near irredeemable way hence the need to deploy fire safety infrastructure and machineries.”