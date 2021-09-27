Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni yesterday paid a condolence visit to the people of Gulani local government area and the family of the late council chairman, Ahmed Musa Gulani, who died recently.

The governor described late Ahmed as a committed administrator who made a lot of sacrifices to his people and community.

Buni said, “He will be remembered for his relentless and selfless service to his community” Buni said.

The governor prayed for the repose of his soul and to his family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor while speaking on the resettlement expressed delight that people in Gulani local government area have returned back to their communities after being Internally Displaced Persons in other communities.

Governor Buni said the resettlement and economic recovery of the returnee communities was encouraging and prosperous.

“The volume of farming activities, trade and commerce in the returnee communities is a welcome development, indicating that peace has returned to the communities,” he said.

Buni assured that his administration will liaise with all the relevant federal agencies with a view to connecting the local government to the national grid in addition to reconstruction of roads leading to the area.

The governor took time to inspect the ongoing construction of a primary school in Buni Gari of Gujba local government area.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the project. He also inspected a gully erosion site threatening public and private structures in Buni Yadi.