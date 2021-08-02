Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has requested the intervention of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to key areas of education, agriculture, women empowerment among others.

Buni made the call when he met with a team from the UNDP led by the deputy country representative, Mr Lealem Berhanu Dinku recently.

The director general Press Affairs and Media to the governor, Mamman Mohammed had in a statement said Buni and the team discussed areas of partnership and intervention to improve the lives of the people of Yobe State.

The governor commended UNDP for its intervention in some key sectors across Yobe State, which contributed greatly to the resettlement of communities displaced by insurgency.

Buni said the first phase of intervention of the organisation in Buni Yadi had improved the lives of the returnee community but regretted the inability of the programme to execute its projects in Yunusari due to security challenges in the area.

He called on the organisation to consider Education, Agriculture, Women and youth empowerment, infrastructural development like access roads, Commerce and trade especially construction of grain and livestock markets for economic advancement.

The governor used the forum and appealed to the programme to consider Yunusari town in replacement of Kanama which lost out in the first phase.

Buni charges UNDP to always patronise and accommodate local contractors to expand beneficiaries of its programmes for a beneficial trickle down effect.

Mr Dinku while speaking assured the governor of more partnership with Yobe state so as to serve the people better.

He assured that UNDP will continue to liaise with the state ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to prioritise and execute the projects earmarked to the state.

Dr Garba Iliya, state commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs who was also at the meeting emphasised that the support of UNDP in reconstruction of schools, education equipment, manpower training, infrastructural development and economic improvement remain key areas of intervention that should be considered in the second phase.

Yobe’s Ministry Of Education Meets Principals, Harps On Extra Lessons For Effective Performance In 2021 WAEC, NECO.

As part of measures towards ensuring that students secured at least five credits and above in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO), the Yobe State Ministry Of Basic and Secondary Education has met with the 49 Principals of Secondary Schools across the state.

The commissioner of the Ministry Dr Mohammed Sani Idriss who summoned the principals, said the meeting was meant to remind them of their mandates of encouraging students as regards their studies for better results.

According to a statement from the ministry, the commissioner had charged the principals to emphasise on extra lessons, group discussions among others for effective performance of students in 2021 WAEC/NECO.

“Today, being 29th July, 2021, the Hon Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Sani Idriss met all the 49 Principals of Yobe State Secondary Schools at GGC Damaturu.

“During the meeting, the commissioner commended the principals for their commitment during the Extension Programmes, where he reiterated that Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration is always committed in harnessing various programmes to improve the quality of education in the state.”

The meeting was attended by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Alh Ali Usman Ahmed, chairman, Teaching Service Board (TSB) Baba Ali Maidala, directors and education zonal officers.